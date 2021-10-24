Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases Shares of 16,587 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,325,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vale by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,076,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,742,000 after acquiring an additional 306,864 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 2,343.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 419,167 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Vale by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 80,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.65%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

