Warberg Asset Management LLC Invests $107,000 in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATSPT. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,924,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth about $8,088,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSPT opened at $9.78 on Friday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

