Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes $146,000 Position in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pine Island Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition by 401.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 128,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pine Island Acquisition alerts:

NYSE PIPP opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Island Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Island Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.