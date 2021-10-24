GM Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after buying an additional 139,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 40,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 65,864 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 500.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

MSGE opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

