Dynamite Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Dynamite has a market cap of $188,627.54 and approximately $116,809.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.12 or 0.00479524 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001157 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $610.90 or 0.01009712 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,234 coins and its circulating supply is 382,628 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

