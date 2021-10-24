Namecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.07 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.90 or 0.00003148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $28.07 million and $185,570.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,502.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $621.01 or 0.01026416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.52 or 0.00283501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00249906 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00033969 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars.

