Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $786.43 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,115,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Citigroup worth $786,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,788,000 after buying an additional 689,465 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after buying an additional 468,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on C. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.