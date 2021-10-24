Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $114.76 and a 12 month high of $165.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.