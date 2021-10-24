Brahman Capital Corp. Lowers Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Brahman Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,972,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,769 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson accounts for approximately 6.7% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $90,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

