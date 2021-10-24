Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after buying an additional 137,036 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 245,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $255,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,745 shares of company stock worth $2,511,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

