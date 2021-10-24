Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.88-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.48.

AIMC stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

