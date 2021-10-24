New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Shares Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares during the quarter. New Frontier Health comprises about 0.4% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.60% of New Frontier Health worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFH. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the first quarter valued at $226,000. 51.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFH opened at $11.15 on Friday. New Frontier Health Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

