Maven Securities LTD Invests $6.33 Million in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 278,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,000. Maven Securities LTD owned about 2.09% of Portage Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRTG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTG opened at $19.06 on Friday. Portage Biotech Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $44.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $253.99 million and a P/E ratio of -14.12.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Portage Biotech Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

