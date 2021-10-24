Maven Securities LTD Purchases New Stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. Maven Securities LTD owned about 1.78% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $354,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $505,000.

Shares of DNAC opened at $9.87 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

