Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Position Lifted by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,049 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSTB. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $30,234,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $13,000,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $8,694,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $6,000,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,091,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NSTB stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

