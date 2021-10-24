Maven Securities LTD Makes New Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 1.78% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,304,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAC opened at $9.87 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

