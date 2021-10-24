Maven Securities LTD Buys 145,043 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,043 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in DHT were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHT. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

DHT stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.