YAM V3 (YAM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.17 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and $6.17 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00049506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00203849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00101827 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,968,724 coins and its circulating supply is 12,757,048 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

