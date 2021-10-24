Analysts Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Price Target at $120.15

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $111.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.73. PVH has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $121.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PVH will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after acquiring an additional 140,276 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth $292,613,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PVH by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,907 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PVH by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,848,000 after acquiring an additional 426,297 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.