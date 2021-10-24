Cipher Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UGI by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after buying an additional 1,768,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UGI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in UGI by 337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 561,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 374,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

UGI stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

