Marshall Wace LLP Invests $6.97 Million in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $268.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $279.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

