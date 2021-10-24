$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,786 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $12.78 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $310.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.