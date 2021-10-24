$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,786 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $12.78 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $310.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

