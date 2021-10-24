Utah Retirement Systems Takes $13.25 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,302 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $13,248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $300.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,137,594 shares of company stock valued at $301,025,157 over the last quarter.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

