Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Reduced by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,356 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37.

