500,000 Shares in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Bought by Vector Capital Management L.P.

Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II makes up approximately 0.6% of Vector Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

OTMO opened at $4.81 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.