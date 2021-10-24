S. Muoio & CO. LLC Acquires New Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $5,768,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $78,788,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 594,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CADE opened at $21.48 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

