Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Growth Investment Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,967,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,503.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30,075.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,773.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,597.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,192.14 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MELI shares. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,938.35.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.