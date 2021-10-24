Premier Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after buying an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,848.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,471,000 after buying an additional 265,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after buying an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $206.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $124.94 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

