Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 3,894 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,894 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after buying an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 901,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.41%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.