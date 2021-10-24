Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in International Paper by 15.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 14.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in International Paper by 6.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in International Paper by 10.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

