40,799 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $29,938,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,973.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 39,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

