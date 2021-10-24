40,799 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $29,938,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,973.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 39,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.
AVY stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $228.88.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.
In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Profile
Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.
