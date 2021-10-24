Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after buying an additional 225,447 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Baidu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,089,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Baidu by 62.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after buying an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Baidu by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 58.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $412,586,000 after buying an additional 747,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $177.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.80.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

