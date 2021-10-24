Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

