Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.05 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 342,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

