Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp accounts for about 1.0% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 919,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 338,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 118,467 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 58,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $791.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

