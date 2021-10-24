Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $52.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

