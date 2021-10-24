Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 5,923 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,823 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Perficient accounts for approximately 1.3% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.23. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $134.84.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.