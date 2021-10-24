Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP lowered its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,000 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 0.6% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $30,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 189.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 47.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $277.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.05 and a 200-day moving average of $328.97. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.11 and a 12-month high of $553.86. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.26.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,091 shares of company stock valued at $65,286,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

