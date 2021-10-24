Skye Global Management LP Purchases 157,400 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Skye Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 580.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares during the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies accounts for approximately 0.1% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Skye Global Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 170.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 79.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after purchasing an additional 270,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

In related news, Director George Larry Wilson sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $658,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,636.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $1,163,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,503 shares of company stock worth $4,820,823. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.00 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

