Keenan Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Keenan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,122,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,852,000. Momentive Global accounts for approximately 11.9% of Keenan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $154,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,841. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.