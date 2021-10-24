Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,014 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSU shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $305.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.98 and its 200 day moving average is $283.91. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,379 shares of company stock worth $15,492,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

