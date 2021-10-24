Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.0% of Skye Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $224,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,393 shares of company stock valued at $577,611,123 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,772.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,514.62 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.