Harrell Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,995,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $116.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

