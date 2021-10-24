Harrell Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,448 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,594,000 after acquiring an additional 71,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $188.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.39. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $188.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.11.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

