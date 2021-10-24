Premier Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

