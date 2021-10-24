Andra AP fonden Purchases 12,900 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after acquiring an additional 118,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after acquiring an additional 172,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Hershey by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,242 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.91.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $182.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.15. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

