iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,290,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $494,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

