Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.25.

Shares of UNP opened at $237.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $239.65. The stock has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

