Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 101,802 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,802 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $47,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,072,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 82,060 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $180.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.