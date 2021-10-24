Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 39,965 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Applied Materials worth $618,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

